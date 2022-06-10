Deh Abroad Village hosts Caribbean American Restaurant Week

Entornointeligente.com /

The Caribbean is so much more than sun, sand, and sea, says Dominic Christopher, co-founder of Deh Abroad Village, a New York-based organisation focused on creating a network for wealth creation and cultural awareness.

«Our region is flavourful – the people, the cultures – part of that is the food,» Christopher told The Gleaner , adding that the US is home to more than 500 Caribbean-owned restaurants, «with so many different offerings».

«I don’t know much about entertainment, but I’m a foodie. I can tell what ingredients persons put in their food from the first taste and nothing beats our flavours. The food and beverage aspect of culture is underestimated, but we do have persons that travel to the islands to experience that solely.»

Always thinking one step ahead about ways to highlight the culture of the islands while at the same time providing support to the diaspora, Deh Abroad Village joined forces with the Caribbean American Restaurant Association (CARA) to curate an epicurean experience for Caribbean Heritage Month. The Caribbean American Restaurant Week kicks off its second staging this weekend with restaurants from New York, Florida and California, adding to the table of offerings from June 12-18.

COMMUNITY BUILDING CARA is a community organisation whose goals are aimed at advocating on behalf of Caribbean hospitality and nightlife businesses, particularly as it relates to government policies that disproportionately impact small Caribbean restaurants and hospitality businesses.

