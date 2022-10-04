Defy the criticism and move on

Entornointeligente.com /

Some peo­ple are in­ces­sant crit­ics. They don’t like what you may stand for or put in­to ac­tion as a re­sult they do all they can to find things to crit­i­cise and dam­age your cred­i­bil­i­ty in the eyes of oth­ers.

I face that at times – we all do. When peo­ple crit­i­cise you, it’s not al­ways for your ac­tions but for what you rep­re­sent. It’s im­por­tant to main­tain your fo­cus and con­tin­ue on the path­way that God has set be­fore you, even in the face of crit­i­cism, de­ceit, lies and treach­ery. Con­duct and de­port your­self with class and dig­ni­ty.

There is a scrip­ture verse – Matthew 7:13-14– that refers to the nar­row gate, the dif­fi­cult road and that on­ly a few ever find it. The rel­e­vance of those words to to­day’s col­umn re – crit­i­cism. Is that to be ex­cep­tion­al, to reach the goals you have set, it takes do­ing more than is ex­pect­ed. It takes do­ing the lit­tle things bet­ter and more of­ten. It takes en­ter­ing through the nar­row gate. It takes walk­ing the dif­fi­cult and hard road. The path through the nar­row gate is not al­ways easy.

Life is full of op­por­tu­ni­ties to take the easy way out. Lack of uni­ty usu­al­ly comes from in­se­cu­ri­ty. We usu­al­ly don’t cel­e­brate oth­ers’ suc­cess be­cause we think it is, to our demise. Com­pe­ti­tion is al­ways a re­al­i­ty. It is the re­al­i­ty of sport as in life.

We may not want to ac­cept that re­al­i­ty but the truth of the mat­ter is that we com­pete for medals, se­lec­tion, elec­tion, at­ten­tion, time, re­sources, mon­ey, love, mar­ket, sales. You name it, we com­pete. As a nat­ur­al con­se­quence jeal­ousy is nat­ur­al, but how you re­spond to it will prove your ma­tu­ri­ty as a leader, per­son and hu­man be­ing.

At its core, when we speak about the essence of the pos­i­tive val­ues of sport in con­tribut­ing to im­por­tant life skills and as an ed­u­ca­tion­al tool, we are speak­ing about cel­e­bra­tion.

Sport teach­es us to com­bat jeal­ousy, en­vy and com­pe­ti­tion by cel­e­brat­ing. We con­grat­u­late the win­ner or win­ners. We speak pos­i­tive­ly about them. In life it’s a good ap­proach al­so when tempt­ed to speak ill about a ri­val as you bat­tle the emo­tions of in­se­cu­ri­ty, jeal­ousy, en­vy and com­pe­ti­tion.

Press pause. Speak pos­i­tive­ly about them, in pub­lic and pri­vate. Re­mem­ber the old peo­ple have a say­ing: «the walls have ears». Pro­tect your rep­u­ta­tion, con­science and val­ues. Every one of us es­pe­cial­ly those in a po­si­tion of in­flu­ence will face a mo­ment- or mo­ments – when you will be tempt­ed to com­pro­mise your in­tegri­ty.

I once read the best lead­er­ship mo­ment will prob­a­bly be the ones that no­body sees. Strong lead­ers build a habit, know­ing that the times when no one is watch­ing are when true char­ac­ter is built. Ad­mit to mak­ing mis­takes and fix them.

It has been a very stri­dent pe­ri­od not just for Trinidad and To­ba­go but the en­tire World. Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Bud­get Day has be­come a rit­u­al of, at times, tox­ic back and forth. It’s a time per­ceived as a com­pe­ti­tion for the al­lo­ca­tion of scarce re­sources. Crit­i­cism is height­ened more than usu­al- if that’s at all pos­si­ble. Things are said that have a deep im­pact that can’t be erased.

These are dif­fi­cult times that re­quire cool and calm heads. There is an­oth­er old peo­ple say­ing: «things will get worse be­fore it gets bet­ter.»

It may be coun­ter­in­tu­itive but in these times gen­eros­i­ty and giv­ing are even more im­por­tant. Gen­eros­i­ty of spir­it, time, en­er­gy, mon­ey, com­pas­sion, pa­tience, tol­er­ance, em­pa­thy and un­der­stand­ing. Those of us who have played sport have al­ways had to tap in­to that gen­eros­i­ty to over­come the nat­ur­al con­se­quence of the agony of de­feat and the glo­ry of vic­to­ry.

In clos­ing to­day’s Things That Mat­ter, I just want to shine a brief light on the 12th South Amer­i­can Games which got un­der­way in Asun­cion, the cap­i­tal city of Paraguay on Sat­ur­day (Oc­to­ber 1).

I am at­tend­ing the Games in my ca­pac­i­ty as pres­i­dent of CANOC (Caribbean As­so­ci­a­tion of Na­tion­al Olympic Com­mit­tees) hav­ing ac­cept­ed an in­vi­ta­tion from pres­i­dent of ODESUR (South Amer­i­ca Sports Or­gan­i­sa­tion) and an In­ter­na­tion­al Olympic Com­mit­tee (IOC) mem­ber Camilio Perez Lopez Mor­eira.

It’s an event that pro­vides im­por­tant lessons for any small coun­try Games host with sports tourism and sport de­vel­op­ment as­pi­ra­tions. Cer­tain­ly a top­ic for the next col­umn.

Ed­i­tor’s NOTE: The views ex­pressed by the writer aren’t that of any or­gan­i­sa­tion he maybe as­so­ci­at­ed with.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com