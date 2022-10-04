Defy the criticism and move on

Some people are incessant critics. They don’t like what you may stand for or put into action as a result they do all they can to find things to criticise and damage your credibility in the eyes of others.
I face that at times – we all do. When people criticise you, it’s not always for your actions but for what you represent. It’s important to maintain your focus and continue on the pathway that God has set before you, even in the face of criticism, deceit, lies and treachery. Conduct and deport yourself with class and dignity.
There is a scripture verse – Matthew 7:13-14– that refers to the narrow gate, the difficult road and that only a few ever find it. The relevance of those words to today’s column re – criticism. Is that to be exceptional, to reach the goals you have set, it takes doing more than is expected. It takes doing the little things better and more often. It takes entering through the narrow gate. It takes walking the difficult and hard road. The path through the narrow gate is not always easy.
Life is full of opportunities to take the easy way out. Lack of unity usually comes from insecurity. We usually don’t celebrate others’ success because we think it is, to our demise. Competition is always a reality. It is the reality of sport as in life.
We may not want to accept that reality but the truth of the matter is that we compete for medals, selection, election, attention, time, resources, money, love, market, sales. You name it, we compete. As a natural consequence jealousy is natural, but how you respond to it will prove your maturity as a leader, person and human being.
At its core, when we speak about the essence of the positive values of sport in contributing to important life skills and as an educational tool, we are speaking about celebration.
Sport teaches us to combat jealousy, envy and competition by celebrating. We congratulate the winner or winners. We speak positively about them. In life it’s a good approach also when tempted to speak ill about a rival as you battle the emotions of insecurity, jealousy, envy and competition.
Press pause. Speak positively about them, in public and private. Remember the old people have a saying: «the walls have ears». Protect your reputation, conscience and values. Every one of us especially those in a position of influence will face a moment- or moments – when you will be tempted to compromise your integrity.
I once read the best leadership moment will probably be the ones that nobody sees. Strong leaders build a habit, knowing that the times when no one is watching are when true character is built. Admit to making mistakes and fix them.
It has been a very strident period not just for Trinidad and Tobago but the entire World. Trinidad and Tobago’s Budget Day has become a ritual of, at times, toxic back and forth. It’s a time perceived as a competition for the allocation of scarce resources. Criticism is heightened more than usual- if that’s at all possible. Things are said that have a deep impact that can’t be erased.
These are difficult times that require cool and calm heads. There is another old people saying: «things will get worse before it gets better.»
It may be counterintuitive but in these times generosity and giving are even more important. Generosity of spirit, time, energy, money, compassion, patience, tolerance, empathy and understanding. Those of us who have played sport have always had to tap into that generosity to overcome the natural consequence of the agony of defeat and the glory of victory.
In closing today’s Things That Matter, I just want to shine a brief light on the 12th South American Games which got underway in Asuncion, the capital city of Paraguay on Saturday (October 1).
I am attending the Games in my capacity as president of CANOC (Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees) having accepted an invitation from president of ODESUR (South America Sports Organisation) and an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Camilio Perez Lopez Moreira.
It’s an event that provides important lessons for any small country Games host with sports tourism and sport development aspirations. Certainly a topic for the next column.
Editor’s NOTE: The views expressed by the writer aren’t that of any organisation he maybe associated with.
