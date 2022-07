Entornointeligente.com /

A body was found float­ing just off the coast at La Brea, yes­ter­day.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands the Hunters Search and Res­cue Team con­tact­ed the Trinidad and To­ba­go Coast Guard con­cern­ing the gris­ly dis­cov­ery.

The body was re­trieved and hand­ed over to the Dis­trict Med­ical Of­fi­cer and the Po­lice Ser­vice at the Labid­co Jet­ty, La Brea.

The iden­ti­ty of the de­ceased is yet to be de­ter­mined.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

