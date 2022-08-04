Decky’s pushes on

Entornointeligente.com /

Af­ter a rough two years for restau­rants, bars, and the en­ter­tain­ment sec­tor the past few months have been a breath of fresh air.

Sev­er­al well-known spots have closed their doors, and in their place fresh new faces have emerged.

One such new spot is Decky’s at One Wood­brook Place, which has emerged as a new go-to for many since it opened its door in No­vem­ber.

The fact that the spot has be­come a new hub for nightlife should not come as a sur­prise giv­en the fact it was named af­ter a man well known to be the life of the par­ty.

«Decky’s was the nick­name of one of our best friends. His name was Dex­ter Pol­lard, he died in a car ac­ci­dent in 2019,» said co-own­er Earl Fred­er­ick.

Pol­lard was a 50-year-old school teacher who suf­fered a heart at­tack while dri­ving along the Uri­ah But­ler High­way and crashed in­to a high­way bill­board in Ju­ly 2019.

While brain­storm­ing about a name, the quar­tet of own­ers set­tled on one that would ho­n­our him.

«He was the ul­ti­mate limer. You walk in­to this mix­er and three-quar­ters of the peo­ple would know him. So when we were look­ing for a name, one of our part­ners came up with this be­cause we were butting our heads for a name for a long while. He said fel­las I have the name. He said Decky’s and he walked off. All were in agree­ment im­me­di­ate­ly,» said Fred­er­ick.

How­ev­er, get­ting to the point of the open­ing was not a smooth process. The own­ers of the bur­geon­ing bar and bistro ex­plained they strug­gled with bu­reau­crat­ic is­sues as well as the chal­lenges of the pan­dem­ic as they at­tempt­ed to start the busi­ness.

«Well, it had cer­tain as­pects of start­ing a busi­ness that was dif­fi­cult or proved to be a lit­tle task. Some­thing as sim­ple as get­ting a bank ac­count. The rea­son we were giv­en was be­cause of the na­ture of the busi­ness that we were get­ting in­to. But it wasn’t a sit­u­a­tion where we just walked up the street and went and filled out a form and had a bank ac­count. It took some time and it took some do­ing,» said Fred­er­ick.

How­ev­er, the Decky’s team had enough fi­nan­cial re­sources among the group to over­come this ini­tial set­back.

«For­tu­nate­ly for us, we re­al­ly didn’t have to go the way of fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tions. It’s four of us in the busi­ness and we made a de­ci­sion. And we got in­to this busi­ness, start­ed this busi­ness or rather start­ed the wheels in­to mo­tion for the busi­ness just be­fore COVID. We ac­tu­al­ly opened this busi­ness in the midst of COVID when re­stric­tions were eased enough for us to do so. So, as I say, we re­al­ly didn’t have to go through the whole gamut of let’s say, with­out (the sup­port of) a fi­nan­cial in­sti­tu­tion, like a bank to get a loan or to do busi­ness pro­pos­als and so on and so on. We did it. We did it for our­selves,» said Fred­er­ick, «Of course, we did all due dili­gence. You know, is it is mon­ey we tak­ing from our pock­ets. It’s self-fi­nanced project. We ba­si­cal­ly had to make sure that you know, we’re com­fort­able with this de­ci­sion. Tak­ing our own cash to start our busi­ness.»

In the process, Decky’s be­came the on­ly black-owned busi­ness at One Wood­brook Place at the time. Fred­er­ick ex­plained the ex­pe­ri­ence of go­ing in­to busi­ness was eye-open­ing, as he re­alised there were more Afro-Trinida­di­an busi­ness­es than he had re­alised. How­ev­er, for one rea­son or an­oth­er, they ap­peared to be less­er known or vis­i­ble than oth­er brands.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com