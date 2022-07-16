Deaths in vehicle pileup on US highway

Entornointeligente.com /

Tens of vehicles have crashed in US state of Montana as its governor calls it a «mass casualty incident». [File] In this photo provided by Mel Holtz of the Frenchtown Rural Fire District, a district ambulance sits on black ice on Intestate 90 west of Alberton, Mont., on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP) At least five people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said.

At least 20 vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause.

«It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,» he said.

«As we got closer into the dust storm, you could start seeing the vehicles in the ditch. There was a camper, the whole side of it was blown off, the top was off of it. Front ends of vehicles were smashed in,» motorist Landa Uffelman told local KTVQ.

While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help.

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 16, 2022 Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter: «I’m deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash near Hardin. Please join me in prayer to lift up the victims and their loved ones. We’re grateful to our first responders for their service.»

KTVA reports that the incident happened 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Hardin.

Nelson told MTN News that the incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. and first responders were still arriving to the scene 90 minutes later.

Nelson and other highway patrol spokespeople did not immediately return AP’s requests for comment.

Motorists should expect delays in the area. Authorities are expected to be at the scene for several hours.

This is a developing story and we will update it accordingly…

