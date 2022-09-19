Death Toll of Lassa Fever Rises to 171 in Nigeria

Entornointeligente.com /

Humans become infected with this virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with urine or feces of Mastomys rats.

The death toll of Lassa fever in Nigeria this year has risen to 171, despite measures by the government to reduce infections across the country, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said Sunday.

RELATED:

Nigeria’s Electricity Workers Pause Strike for Two Weeks

There have been a total of 917 confirmed cases, with 6,660 suspected cases recorded since the beginning of the year. In the week from Sept. 5 to 11 alone, eight new confirmed cases and one death were recorded.

So far, 25 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 102 out of the 774 local government areas in the most populous African country.

With the death toll rising to 171, the case fatality rate was 18.6 percent, lower than that for the same period last year, which was 23.3 percent. The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years, with the male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases being 1:0.8. Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus https://t.co/T8gmGfLwRR

— GB News (@GBNEWS) February 13, 2022 Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses. Humans usually become infected with the Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with urine or feces of infected Mastomys rats. The disease is endemic in the rodent population in parts of West Africa.

In some cases, Lassa fever has similar symptoms to malaria, appearing between one and three weeks after exposure to the virus. In mild cases, the disease causes fever, fatigue, weakness, and headache.

The NCDC said it remained committed to supporting state public health teams to achieve the goal of reducing the Lassa fever case fatality rate to a single digit.The NCDC is currently distributing medical response commodities to states and treatment centers as part of measures to control the spread of the disease.

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo dies in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/qtuc2eTiBg

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 6, 2022

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com