Death toll from seasonal flooding at 100

CAIRO (AP):

Flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Sudan killed at least 100 people since the start of the rainy season in May, an official said Wednesday.

The downpours, which began earlier than normal this year, also injured at least 96 others, said Brigadere General Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense.

The United Nations said at least 258,000 people have been affected by floods in 15 of Sudan’s 18 provinces. The downpours wrecked many villages and left tens of thousands of acres of land flooded, it said.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in six hard-hit provinces.

