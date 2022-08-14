Deadly explosion hits market in Armenian capital

Entornointeligente.com /

The cause of the blast that ripped through a retail market in Yerevan was not immediately known. Authorities say there are 10 firefighting trucks on the spot and another 10 on their way. (TRTWorld) An explosion at a retail market in the Armenian capital Yerevan has sparked a fire, killing one person and injuring 20, the emergency situations ministry has said.

Sunday's blast, the cause of which was not immediately known, ripped through the retail market in Surmalu.

According to preliminary information, it started a fire. «There are victims,» the ministry said.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed a thick column of black smoke over the market and successive detonations could be heard.

The ministry said there were 10 firefighting trucks on the spot and another 10 were on their way.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AFP

