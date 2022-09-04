De Boulet, Bonkowsky get badminton bronze in Mexico

T&T’s mixed badminton pair Chequeda De Boulet and Nicholas Bonkowsky claimed the bronze medal at the Mexico Future Series Badminton Tournament on Saturday to conclude a decent display overall.
Playing together for only the second time, having never had the opportunity to train together, the pair formed an almost formidable duo after losing their respective singles encounters last week in the first round.
De Boulet, the leading women’s player locally, went down in a close singles contest to Lauren Villalobos of Costa Rica in straight sets, 21-12, 21-12, while Bonkowsky, who told Guardian Media Sports that his body just was not into it in the singles, went down to Alvaro Rio of Mexico, 21-4, 21-12.
However, they clicked when they combined for the mixed doubles that followed, first defeating the Costa Rican pair of Marco Castillo and Villalobos in their opening match 11-21, 21-18, 21-14 on Thursday to cruise into the quarterfinals.
In Friday’s quarterfinals, De Boulet and Bonkowsky wasted little time in disposing of the Mexican pair of Hector Emilliano Regino Rojas and Shannon Nicole Angulo Gaitan in straight sets, 21-16, 21-7, to advance to yesterday’s semifinal where a medal was guaranteed to them regardless of the result.
But chasing a spot in the final, the United States duo of Kelvin Chong and Katelin Ngo held them off, 21-10, 21-2. Afterwards, Bonkowsky said it was a tough match.
«I think our problem was that we tried to play a perfect game and that cost us too many errors. In the second game particularly, we were putting too much pressure on ourselves. The US pair was just better than us,» Bonkowsky said.
Meanwhile, De Boulet said: «We probably played our best game today (yesterday), but we were up against a very good pair, they were just quality players. They made it difficult for us from the get-go.
«But for us, we were trying to get our game together as a pair, having played together just once before,» De Boulet explained.
Both players will now move in different directions, with Deboulet targeting the Guatemalan International Series while Bonkowsky will contest the Canadian Open, both at the end of the month (September).
