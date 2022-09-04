De Boulet, Bonkowsky get badminton bronze in Mexico

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s mixed bad­minton pair Cheque­da De Boulet and Nicholas Bonkowsky claimed the bronze medal at the Mex­i­co Fu­ture Se­ries Bad­minton Tour­na­ment on Sat­ur­day to con­clude a de­cent dis­play over­all.

Play­ing to­geth­er for on­ly the sec­ond time, hav­ing nev­er had the op­por­tu­ni­ty to train to­geth­er, the pair formed an al­most for­mi­da­ble duo af­ter los­ing their re­spec­tive sin­gles en­coun­ters last week in the first round.

De Boulet, the lead­ing women’s play­er lo­cal­ly, went down in a close sin­gles con­test to Lau­ren Vil­lalo­bos of Cos­ta Ri­ca in straight sets, 21-12, 21-12, while Bonkowsky, who told Guardian Me­dia Sports that his body just was not in­to it in the sin­gles, went down to Al­varo Rio of Mex­i­co, 21-4, 21-12.

How­ev­er, they clicked when they com­bined for the mixed dou­bles that fol­lowed, first de­feat­ing the Cos­ta Ri­can pair of Mar­co Castil­lo and Vil­lalo­bos in their open­ing match 11-21, 21-18, 21-14 on Thurs­day to cruise in­to the quar­ter­fi­nals.

In Fri­day’s quar­ter­fi­nals, De Boulet and Bonkowsky wast­ed lit­tle time in dis­pos­ing of the Mex­i­can pair of Hec­tor Emil­liano Regi­no Ro­jas and Shan­non Nicole An­gu­lo Gai­tan in straight sets, 21-16, 21-7, to ad­vance to yes­ter­day’s semi­fi­nal where a medal was guar­an­teed to them re­gard­less of the re­sult.

But chas­ing a spot in the fi­nal, the Unit­ed States duo of Kelvin Chong and Katelin Ngo held them off, 21-10, 21-2. Af­ter­wards, Bonkowsky said it was a tough match.

«I think our prob­lem was that we tried to play a per­fect game and that cost us too many er­rors. In the sec­ond game par­tic­u­lar­ly, we were putting too much pres­sure on our­selves. The US pair was just bet­ter than us,» Bonkowsky said.

Mean­while, De Boulet said: «We prob­a­bly played our best game to­day (yes­ter­day), but we were up against a very good pair, they were just qual­i­ty play­ers. They made it dif­fi­cult for us from the get-go.

«But for us, we were try­ing to get our game to­geth­er as a pair, hav­ing played to­geth­er just once be­fore,» De Boulet ex­plained.

Both play­ers will now move in dif­fer­ent di­rec­tions, with De­boulet tar­get­ing the Guatemalan In­ter­na­tion­al Se­ries while Bonkowsky will con­test the Cana­di­an Open, both at the end of the month (Sep­tem­ber).

