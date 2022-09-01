DCSLL awards over 20 scholarships and bursaries to students entering secondary school

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica Cooperative Societies League Limited awarded over 20 scholarships and bursaries to students entering secondary school. The President of the DCSLL, Mrs. Laurina Vidal- Telemacque, revealed that this year they awarded 20 bursaries to students moving from awarding just 5.

Receiving the 38 th Joffre Robinson Scholarship for Merit was Ms. Sienna Andrew, and receiving the Sister Alicia Scholarship for Need was Mr. Tishaun Christmas.

Mrs. Telemacque stated that with the 22 scholarships and bursaries, families will be able to positively impact their futures. The scholarships and bursaries will take care of the students’ school fees, books and stationery, uniform allowance in the first and third year, commuters’ allowance and examination fees.

The General Manager of DCSLL, Mr. Phoenix Belfield, says this initiative is very exciting for the league to award these students and to contribute to their studies.

Meanwhile, the scholarship recipients thanked the league for this opportunity.

