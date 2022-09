Entornointeligente.com /

President of the Dominica Cancer Society, Yvonne Alexander is appealing to members of the public to take responsibility for their own health.

Her call to the general public came during the launch of the 2022 Walk for Cancer Care under the theme «Closing the Care Gap».

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/LN310822RESPONSIBILTY001.mp3 President of the Dominica Cancer Society, Yvonne Alexander

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com