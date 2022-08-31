DCOA launch activities for «Month of the Elderly»

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica Council on Ageing has officially launched activities to observe its month-long «Month of the Elderly».

The Month of the Elderly will be observed under the theme «Building Our Resilience».

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ300822DCOA-LAUNCH001.mp3 The council will close its month-long celebration on October 1 st , 2022 with two activities.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ300822DCOA-LAUNCH002.mp3 President of the Dominica Council on Ageing, Ophelia Marie.

