DCFH CEO gives an update on the work the DHA board members have been doing

Chief Executive Officer of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, Dr. Dexter James, gave an update on the work that the Board Members of the Dominica Hospitals Authority have been doing.

During the press conference, Dr. James stated that during the year, the board has embarked on a number of key policy matters including the Financial Committee, Human Resource Committee, and the Clinical Committee. He stated that these committees give life to what happens at the hospital.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ220722HOSPITAL001.mp3 Dr. James noted that these regulations haven’t been passed as yet, but once they are passed, there will be more information on it moving forward. Meanwhile, he announces that the board is preparing for the phased commissioning of the Marigot Hospital.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ220722HOSPITAL002.mp3 The CEO went on to say that they recently finalized most of their employee contracts with medical officers, including specialists. As of today, he noted that there is only one outstanding and that the board is attending to that. He then gave the key achievements of the hospital.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ220722HOSPITAL003.mp3 Chief Executive Officer of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital, Dr. Dexter James

