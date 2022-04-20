‘Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol

Entornointeligente.com /

By ADAM SCHRECK

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russ­ian forces tight­ened the noose around the de­fend­ers holed up Wednes­day in a mam­moth steel plant that rep­re­sent­ed the last known Ukrain­ian strong­hold in Mar­i­upol, as a fight­er ap­par­ent­ly on the in­side warned in a video plea for help: «We may have on­ly a few days or hours left.»

With the hold­outs com­ing un­der pun­ish­ing new bomb­ing at­tacks, Ukrain­ian au­thor­i­ties strug­gled to open an evac­u­a­tion cor­ri­dor for civil­ians trapped in the ru­ined port city, a key bat­tle­ground in Moscow’s dri­ve to seize the coun­try’s in­dus­tri­al east.

Mean­while, the num­ber of peo­ple flee­ing the coun­try climbed past 5 mil­lion, the West raced to sup­ply Ukraine with heav­ier weapons for the po­ten­tial­ly grind­ing new phase of the war, and the Krem­lin said it sub­mit­ted a draft of its de­mands for end­ing the fight­ing.

With glob­al ten­sions run­ning high, Rus­sia re­port­ed the first suc­cess­ful test launch of a new type of in­ter­con­ti­nen­tal bal­lis­tic mis­sile, the Sar­mat. Pres­i­dent Vladimir Putin boast­ed it can over­come any mis­sile de­fense sys­tem and make those who threat­en Rus­sia «think twice,» and the head of the Russ­ian state aero­space agency called the launch out of north­ern Rus­sia «a present to NA­TO.»

The Pen­ta­gon de­scribed the test as «rou­tine» and said it wasn’t con­sid­ered a threat.

On the bat­tle­field, Ukraine said Moscow con­tin­ued to mount as­saults across the east, prob­ing for weak points in Ukrain­ian de­fen­sive lines. Rus­sia said it launched hun­dreds of mis­sile and air at­tacks on tar­gets that in­clud­ed con­cen­tra­tions of troops and ve­hi­cles.

The Krem­lin’s stat­ed goal is the cap­ture of the Don­bas, the most­ly Russ­ian-speak­ing east­ern re­gion that is home to coal mines, met­al plants and heavy-equip­ment fac­to­ries. De­tach­ing it would give Putin a bad­ly need­ed vic­to­ry two months in­to the war, af­ter the botched at­tempt to storm the cap­i­tal, Kyiv.

An­a­lysts say the of­fen­sive in the east could de­volve in­to a war of at­tri­tion as Rus­sia runs up against Ukraine’s most ex­pe­ri­enced, bat­tle-hard­ened troops, who have been fight­ing pro-Moscow sep­a­ratists in the Don­bas for the past eight years.

Rus­sia said it pre­sent­ed Ukraine with a draft doc­u­ment out­lin­ing its de­mands for end­ing the con­flict — days af­ter Putin said the talks were at a «dead end.»

Krem­lin spokesman Dmit­ry Peskov said that «the ball is in their court, we’re wait­ing for a re­sponse.» He gave no de­tails on the draft, and it was not clear when it was sent or if it of­fered any­thing new to the Ukraini­ans, who pre­sent­ed their own de­mands last month.

Ukrain­ian Pres­i­dent Volod­myr Ze­len­skyy said he had not seen or heard of the pro­pos­al, though one of his top ad­vis­ers said the Ukrain­ian side was re­view­ing it.

Moscow has long de­mand­ed Ukraine drop any bid to join NA­TO. Ukraine has said it would agree to that in re­turn for se­cu­ri­ty guar­an­tees from a num­ber of oth­er coun­tries. Oth­er sources of ten­sion in­clude the sta­tus of both the Crimean Penin­su­la, seized by Moscow in 2014, and the coun­try’s east, where the sep­a­ratists have de­clared in­de­pen­dent re­publics rec­og­nized by Rus­sia.

In dev­as­tat­ed Mar­i­upol, Ukraine said the Rus­sians dropped heavy bombs to flat­ten what was left of the sprawl­ing Azvostal steel plant, be­lieved to be the last pock­et of re­sis­tance in the city. A few thou­sand Ukrain­ian troops, by the Rus­sians’ es­ti­mate, re­mained in the plant and its labyrinth of tun­nels and bunkers spread out across about 11 square kilo­me­ters (4 square miles).

Ze­len­skyy said about 1,000 civil­ians were al­so trapped at the plant.

A Ukrain­ian post­ed a video plea on Face­book urg­ing world lead­ers to help evac­u­ate peo­ple from the steel mill, say­ing, «We have more than 500 wound­ed sol­diers and hun­dreds of civil­ians with us, in­clud­ing women and chil­dren.»

The of­fi­cer, who iden­ti­fied him­self as Ser­hiy Volyn­skyy of the 36th Ma­rine Brigade, said: «This may be our last ap­peal. We may have on­ly a few days or hours left.» The au­then­tic­i­ty of the video could not be in­de­pen­dent­ly ver­i­fied.

The Russ­ian side is­sued a new ul­ti­ma­tum to the de­fend­ers to sur­ren­der, but the Ukraini­ans have ig­nored all pre­vi­ous de­mands.

All told, more than 100,000 peo­ple were be­lieved trapped with lit­tle if any food, wa­ter, med­i­cine or heat in Mar­i­upol, which had a pre-war pop­u­la­tion of over 400,000.

Ukrain­ian Deputy Prime Min­is­ter Iry­na Vereshchuk said there was a pre­lim­i­nary agree­ment to open a hu­man­i­tar­i­an cor­ri­dor for women, chil­dren and the el­der­ly to leave and head west to the Ukraine-con­trolled city of Za­por­izhzhia on Wednes­day af­ter­noon. But pre­vi­ous such agree­ments have fall­en apart be­cause of con­tin­ued fight­ing.

U.S. Sec­re­tary of State An­tho­ny Blinken warned of the hor­rors yet to be dis­cov­ered in Mar­i­upol, giv­en the death and de­struc­tion left be­hind in Bucha, near Kyiv, af­ter the Rus­sians re­treat­ed.

«We can on­ly an­tic­i­pate that when this tide al­so re­cedes from Mar­i­upol we’re go­ing to see far worse, if that’s pos­si­ble to imag­ine,» he said.

Mar­i­upol holds strate­gic and sym­bol­ic val­ue for both sides. The scale of suf­fer­ing there has made it a world­wide fo­cal point of the war. Mar­i­upol’s fall would de­prive Ukraine of a vi­tal port, com­plete a land bridge be­tween Rus­sia and the Crimean Penin­su­la, and free up Russ­ian troops to move else­where in the Don­bas.

As Rus­sia con­tin­ued to fun­nel troops and equip­ment in­to the Don­bas, West­ern na­tions rushed to boost the flow of mil­i­tary sup­plies to Kyiv for this new phase of the war, which is like­ly to in­volve trench war­fare, long-range ar­tillery at­tacks and tank bat­tles across rel­a­tive­ly open ter­rain.

U.S. Pres­i­dent Joe Biden is ex­pect­ed to an­nounce a new weapons pack­age in the com­ing days that will in­clude ad­di­tion­al ar­tillery, and Cana­da and the Nether­lands al­so said they would send more heavy weapon­ry.

Al­so, a se­nior U.S. de­fense of­fi­cial, speak­ing on con­di­tion of anonymi­ty to dis­cuss the Pen­ta­gon’s as­sess­ment of the war, said the train­ing of Ukrain­ian per­son­nel on Amer­i­can 155 mm how­itzers has be­gun in a Eu­ro­pean coun­try out­side Ukraine, and the first of 18 promised such weapons be­gan ar­riv­ing on the con­ti­nent.

Putin, mean­while, boast­ed that the Sar­mat mis­sile has «no equiv­a­lents in the world.» The Sar­mat is in­tend­ed to even­tu­al­ly re­place the So­vi­et-built mis­sile code-named Sa­tan by NA­TO as a ma­jor com­po­nent of Rus­sia’s nu­clear ar­se­nal. It will «make those who, in the heat of fran­tic, ag­gres­sive rhetoric, try to threat­en our coun­try think twice,» the Russ­ian leader said.

Look­ing for a path to peace, U.N. Sec­re­tary-Gen­er­al An­to­nio Guter­res re­quest­ed meet­ings with both Putin and Ze­len­skyy in their re­spec­tive cap­i­tals to dis­cuss now to stop the fight­ing. The U.N. re­ceived no im­me­di­ate re­sponse.

As­so­ci­at­ed Press jour­nal­ists Mstyslav Cher­nov and Fe­lipe Dana in Kharkiv, Ukraine; Yesi­ca Fisch in Kram­a­torsk, Ukraine; and Robert Burns and Aamer Mad­hani in Wash­ing­ton con­tributed to this re­port, as did oth­er AP staff mem­bers around the world.

