Daycare Centres And Early Childhood Institutions Permitted To Continue Operations

The Ministry of Education says day care centres and early childhood institutions can continue to operate subject to the provisions of the Disaster Risk Management Order. A news release from the Ministry says the entities may operate during business hours. However, operators are required to ensure that signage, advising of health protocols for the centre, are placed throughout the facility, including at the entrance. The Ministry says employees must be sensitized to all the health protocols to minimize the transmission of flu-like viruses. Temperature checks must be conducted on each person entering the centre. The Disaster Risk Management Order also stipulates guidelines for temperature checks, sanitizing equipment and toys as well as disposal of garbage.

