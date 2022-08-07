Davis Cup men beat Haiti 2-1 for seventh

Entornointeligente.com /

A hard-fought 6-2 6-2 tri­umph for T&T’s pair of Nabeel Mo­hammed and Ak­ile Duke over the Hait­ian team of Christo­pher Bo­gelin and Ju­nior Bazanne in the dou­bles on Sat­ur­day en­sured that they fin­ished sev­enth over­all with a 2-1 vic­to­ry, when the cur­tains came down on the Amer­i­can Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup at the Na­tion­al Rac­quet Cen­tre in Or­ange Grove, Tacarigua.

Bermu­da and Hon­duras have been pro­mot­ed to Group 3 by virtue of plac­ing first and sec­ond, re­spec­tive­ly.

But in a bat­tle for sev­enth with Haiti yes­ter­day, the T&T men were off to a fly­ing start when Lu­ca Sham­si, play­ing in the sec­ond rub­ber, de­feat­ed Louis Wal­ton 6-3, 6-4 for a 1-0 ad­van­tage. They were hop­ing for vic­to­ry in the sec­ond sin­gles match for an ear­ly win, but Haiti’s Bo­gelin up­set their plans by beat­ing Ebolum Nwoko­lo 6-3, 6-4 to send the match to the de­cid­ing dou­bles en­counter that fol­lowed.

Lat­er, how­ev­er, the pair of Mo­hammed and Duke made no mis­take in the dou­bles by seal­ing the win.

Tour­na­ment win­ners Bermu­da claimed the ti­tle cour­tesy of a 3-0 tri­umph over Cu­ba, while Hon­duras se­cured the run­ner-up po­si­tion by de­feat­ing Aru­ba 2-1.

RE­SULTS:

Bermu­da vs Cu­ba (3 – 0)

2nd Seed Sin­gles: R Mal­lo­ry def Gran­ja 6-1,6-1

1st Seed Sin­gles: T Si­mon def O Turi­no 7-6(6), 6-0

Dou­bles: (did not play as tie was won)

Hon­duras vs Aru­ba (2-1)

2nd Seed Sin­gles: Ke­ny Tur­cios def F Sydow 6-0, 6-3

1st Seed Sin­gles: P Sydow def Oban­do 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(5)

Dou­bles: Oban­do/ Tur­cios def F Sydow/ P Sydow 6-2, 6-3

An­tigua vs Nicaragua (0-3)

2nd Seed Sin­gles: F Ben­dana def R Mur­rain 6-0, 6-1

1st Seed Sin­gles: Joaquin Guilleme def J Mag­in­ley 6-4, 6-3

Dou­bles: (did not play as tie was won)

T&T vs Haiti (2-1)

2nd Seed Sin­gles: Lu­ca Sham­si def L Wal­ton, 6-3, 6-4

1st Seed Sin­gles: Christo­pher Bo­gelin def Ebolum Nwoko­lo 6-3, 6-4

Dou­bles: Mo­hammed/Duke def Bo­gelin/Bazanne 6-2, 6-2

Bermu­da and Hon­duras pro­mot­ed to group 3.

Fifth Place: Nicaragua

Sixth Place: An­tigua and Bar­bu­da

Sev­enth Place: T&T

Eighth Place: Haiti

Ninth Place: USVI

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com