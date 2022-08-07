Davis Cup men beat Haiti 2-1 for seventh

A hard-fought 6-2 6-2 triumph for T&T’s pair of Nabeel Mohammed and Akile Duke over the Haitian team of Christopher Bogelin and Junior Bazanne in the doubles on Saturday ensured that they finished seventh overall with a 2-1 victory, when the curtains came down on the American Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup at the National Racquet Centre in Orange Grove, Tacarigua.
Bermuda and Honduras have been promoted to Group 3 by virtue of placing first and second, respectively.
But in a battle for seventh with Haiti yesterday, the T&T men were off to a flying start when Luca Shamsi, playing in the second rubber, defeated Louis Walton 6-3, 6-4 for a 1-0 advantage. They were hoping for victory in the second singles match for an early win, but Haiti’s Bogelin upset their plans by beating Ebolum Nwokolo 6-3, 6-4 to send the match to the deciding doubles encounter that followed.
Later, however, the pair of Mohammed and Duke made no mistake in the doubles by sealing the win.
Tournament winners Bermuda claimed the title courtesy of a 3-0 triumph over Cuba, while Honduras secured the runner-up position by defeating Aruba 2-1.
RESULTS:
Bermuda vs Cuba (3 – 0)
2nd Seed Singles: R Mallory def Granja 6-1,6-1
1st Seed Singles: T Simon def O Turino 7-6(6), 6-0
Doubles: (did not play as tie was won)
Honduras vs Aruba (2-1)
2nd Seed Singles: Keny Turcios def F Sydow 6-0, 6-3
1st Seed Singles: P Sydow def Obando 6-3, 6-7(4), 7-6(5)
Doubles: Obando/ Turcios def F Sydow/ P Sydow 6-2, 6-3
Antigua vs Nicaragua (0-3)
2nd Seed Singles: F Bendana def R Murrain 6-0, 6-1
1st Seed Singles: Joaquin Guilleme def J Maginley 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: (did not play as tie was won)
T&T vs Haiti (2-1)
2nd Seed Singles: Luca Shamsi def L Walton, 6-3, 6-4
1st Seed Singles: Christopher Bogelin def Ebolum Nwokolo 6-3, 6-4
Doubles: Mohammed/Duke def Bogelin/Bazanne 6-2, 6-2
Fifth Place: Nicaragua
Sixth Place: Antigua and Barbuda
Seventh Place: T&T
Eighth Place: Haiti
Ninth Place: USVI
