 Davido, DMW sign first female artiste, Liya » EntornoInteligente
2 octubre, 2020
Davido, DMW sign first female artiste, Liya

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

David ’Davido’ Adeleke, the record producer and owner of the DMW (Davido Music World) record label has signed Liya as the first female artiste of the group.

The 30BG crooner had earlier announced that a major move to sign a female artiste was ongoing and speculations flew.

Some fans on Twitter predicted that he was about to sign BBNaija finalist, Vee into DMW.

However, he posted a selfie with Liya as they jetted out together to Abuja.

“Happy Friday, ANNOUNCEMENT SOON”, Liya wrote on her Instagram.

LINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

