David Salmon | We don’t want your Patois, UWI

Proponents who argue that Jamaican Creole should be taught in schools have often cited reasons such as the preservation of culture, or that this approach can assist students with learning the English language. However, an element of the debate that has been ignored is the treatment of Creole by academics at The University of the West Indies (UWI).

Before a grave mistake is made, we must ask ourselves whether Creole, as currently proposed by the Jamaican Language Unit (JLU), is useful for our nation’s students. Unfortunately, previous efforts to standardise the language have produced an abstruse system that most Jamaicans are unable to appreciate.

Peter Espeut captured this criticism when he posited that Miss Lou’s best efforts to write her poems was not enough for the literati class at the UWI. In his July column (in The Gleaner ), he suggested that these academics «have applied their esoteric notation to our idiom and have come up with an academically sound (pun intended) phonetic notation which standard English readers and speakers find difficult and inelegant».

Evidence of this observation is seen with the poor reception of the Patois Bible. Since its launch in 2012, it has failed to capture the imagination of Jamaican churchgoers. Ten years later, congregants are even less willing to adopt this translation than they are enthusiastic about abortion.

Yet, rather than examining Espeut’s assertions, learned academics, such as Annie Kitchin, have resorted to questioning his credentials. In her column, Kitchin stated, » How, exactly, this qualifies him to pass judgement on the internationally recognised work of the linguists at UWI, I cannot imagine.. » In her summation, she suggested that since Espeut is «uninformed and unqualified» to talk about Jamaican Creole; it is best that he remains quiet to conceal his «ignorance».

