» Before I was ‘ Big Papi ‘ with the Red Sox and Twins , I was a kid playing ball in the Dominican Republic,» said legendary former Dominican baseball player, David Ortiz during his induction ceremony into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

His speech was one of gratitude, showing humility and pride in looking back on his achievements as one of the great recent legends of Latin American baseball , who as of today will be immortalized in professional baseball.

