Davia Hines creates ‘Bag & Pan’ of accessories

Language is the unofficial ‘passport’ to one’s culture. So when Davia Hines was seeking a name that would embody what her brand stood for, she saw great value in going with Bag & Pan. After all, her accessories journey began with making tote bags and vegan leather pouches, and she wanted a title that wouldn’t limit her scope but expand her style portfolio. Today, she designs chic island-inspired earrings.

«As a Jamaican, your ‘bag an’ pan’ is anything and everything – that’s what I wanted the name to represent. I’m always getting into new ways to express my creative energy, and I want to be able to share that through my business,» she told Living .

Growing up, a young Hines spent summers decorating school supplies with markers and stickers and designing pleated skirts for her dolls. Her best friend also introduced her to making three-dimensional beaded rings in grade six, and she was hooked. Added to that fascination was her uncle’s knack for beaded jewellery making, which he sold to tourists. When he saw her interest, he didn’t hesitate to pass down knowledge to his niece.

Since adding crochet work and make-up artistry to her list of passions, Hines recently decided to ‘tun har han’ mek fashion’ with polymer clay.

«Working with polymer clay has been an enjoyable challenge so far. Sourcing the clay is one of the tricky parts, as well as figuring out the perfect temperatures and baking times to make sure the baked pieces don’t bubble, become brittle or change colour. When done right, polymer clay is perfect for earrings because of the variety of colours. It is both lightweight and durable,» she added.

