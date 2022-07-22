DASPA CEO says there has been a review of the construction plan for the International Airport

Entornointeligente.com /

Chief Executive Officer of the Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority and Executive Official of the Dominica International Airport Development Committee, Mr. Benoit Bardouille, revealed that there has been a review of the construction plans for the International Airport.

He stated that the review took into consideration, the challenges- like the pandemic- that has occurred since the original plan was conceptualized. He revealed that they’ve also had a number of discussions with various stakeholders which the plan will impact, including the Fire & Rescue Service, Customs, Air Traffic Control Personnel.

CEO of the DASPA and Executive Official of the Dominica International Airport Development Committee, Mr. Benoit Bardouille

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

