Dare ‘escalades’ to love and marriage for the Newells

By a show of hands, how many of you have ever played truth or dare? Well, Nadia Wolfe did. And one day, her cousin gave her an interesting test. The challenge was to stop an Escalade that would often traverse their route in the mornings. Without hesitation, she did the deed. And it was all fun and games until the driver, Glendon Newell, actually stepped on the brakes.

The situation escalated quickly. Placed in a unique predicament, the stunned adventurer had no idea what to do. «It took me a while to go over and speak to the driver. But I eventually did,» she told Island Wedding . The motorist, who formally introduced himself, would go on to become Nadia’s beloved husband.

Initially, she was smitten by the stranger’s charm, «He is a handsome fellow with a great sense of humour, and I could see us being together forever. I struck gold,» she said, with a laugh.

For Glendon, he just couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to stop for a signalling beauty. «Coming up Mountain View one morning, this pretty girl signalled me to stop. I liked what I saw and decided, why not stop and get to know her, as my interest was now piqued; and boy, I have no regrets,» he revealed.

On their first date, the pair went to Roselle Falls, St Thomas. Nadia found it particularly thrilling playing under the falls and engaging in stimulating conversation seated on big rocks to the sound of accompanying waves. «That was everything for me, as I am a lover of nature,» she added.

