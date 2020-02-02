Danyte Stewart sparkles in Indiana Tech win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Tech men’s volleyball team got back in the win column on Friday evening as they defeated St. Norbert College 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-10) in nonconference action inside the Schaefer Center.
Daynte Stewart of T&T and Cameron Ternent both had a match-high 10 kills with the latter hitting .333 while the former had five digs. Kersen Trim had 21 assists while Chase Christiansen and Mason Milan each had seven kills, with the former adding seven blocks and the latter notching four.
The Warriors got off to a fast start in the opening set with a 10-4 spurt, including a 5-0 run to cap it. Tech continued to cruise through the Green Knights as a 7-3 run increased their advantage to 19-10. St. Norbert would not go down quietly though, using a 5-1 spurt to make it a 22-16 game, but the hosts responded strong with a 3-1 run to take the set.
A 5-2 spurt had the Warriors leading early again in the second set, but the next 17 serves would produce a back-and-forth affair that knotted the set up at 12. Tech never lost the lead though, going on a 9-6 spurt to make it a 21-16 game. The Green Knights staved off two match points to get within four points, but a service error from the visitors handed the Orange and Black a 2-0 lead instead.
The third set was utter domination from the hosts on both sides of the net as the hit .240 while limited St. Norbert to just three kills and 10 errors on 27 swings for a -.259 hitting percentage. After getting out to a 10-6 lead, the Warriors kept the pedal down on the gas as they won 11 of the next 13 points to take a commanding 21-9 lead. The Orange and Black then closed out the match with a 4-1 run to complete the sweep.
Tech (4-5) looks to get back to the .500 mark Saturday as they host Judson University in a nonconference match. First serve is set for 1 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.
