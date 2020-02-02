Danyte Stewart sparkles in Indiana Tech win

Entornointeligente.com /

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The In­di­ana Tech men’s vol­ley­ball team got back in the win col­umn on Fri­day evening as they de­feat­ed St. Nor­bert Col­lege 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-10) in non­con­fer­ence ac­tion in­side the Schae­fer Cen­ter.

Daynte Stew­art of T&T and Cameron Ter­nent both had a match-high 10 kills with the lat­ter hit­ting .333 while the for­mer had five digs. Kersen Trim had 21 as­sists while Chase Chris­tiansen and Ma­son Mi­lan each had sev­en kills, with the for­mer adding sev­en blocks and the lat­ter notch­ing four.

The War­riors got off to a fast start in the open­ing set with a 10-4 spurt, in­clud­ing a 5-0 run to cap it. Tech con­tin­ued to cruise through the Green Knights as a 7-3 run in­creased their ad­van­tage to 19-10. St. Nor­bert would not go down qui­et­ly though, us­ing a 5-1 spurt to make it a 22-16 game, but the hosts re­spond­ed strong with a 3-1 run to take the set.

A 5-2 spurt had the War­riors lead­ing ear­ly again in the sec­ond set, but the next 17 serves would pro­duce a back-and-forth af­fair that knot­ted the set up at 12. Tech nev­er lost the lead though, go­ing on a 9-6 spurt to make it a 21-16 game. The Green Knights staved off two match points to get with­in four points, but a ser­vice er­ror from the vis­i­tors hand­ed the Or­ange and Black a 2-0 lead in­stead.

The third set was ut­ter dom­i­na­tion from the hosts on both sides of the net as the hit .240 while lim­it­ed St. Nor­bert to just three kills and 10 er­rors on 27 swings for a -.259 hit­ting per­cent­age. Af­ter get­ting out to a 10-6 lead, the War­riors kept the ped­al down on the gas as they won 11 of the next 13 points to take a com­mand­ing 21-9 lead. The Or­ange and Black then closed out the match with a 4-1 run to com­plete the sweep.

Tech (4-5) looks to get back to the .500 mark Sat­ur­day as they host Jud­son Uni­ver­si­ty in a non­con­fer­ence match. First serve is set for 1 p.m. from the Schae­fer Cen­ter.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com