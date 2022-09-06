Daniel urges constituents awaiting home repairs to be patient

Entornointeligente.com /

As the government handed over 27 houses in Orange Hill to volcano affected people on Thursday, Montgomery Daniel, MP for North Windward, urged constituents awaiting repairs to or replacement of their homes as a result of the April 2021 volcanic eruptions to be patient.

«… even when I came here the question was being asked, ‘What is happening to me?’,» Daniel told the handing over ceremony.

The Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning said there are 41 houses to be rebuilt in the area and the chief surveyor has identified a parcel of land from which the government would get 70 house lots.

He said that most of the people who would occupy those lots are from Sandy Bay.

«The only area in Sandy Bay that can facilitate half of the 41 homes is land belonging to a gentleman by the name of Montgomery Daniel,» he said, referring to himself.

«Like the others, the sentimental value of my fore parents is deep within me. But I’m prepared to do my best for the people who have elevated me to this position for the last 21 going 22 years. If I have to give up my land, I will so give it up.»

The minister said that some people were concerned about repairs to their homes.

He, however, said that the pace of those repairs is «determined by the availability of the financing and the materials that are being made available».

Daniel said there has been «great difficulty over the last couple of months with the availability of material» but some should arrive soon to continue the house repair programme.

He further said that river training in the constituency should be completed by next March.

LINK ORIGINAL: iWitness News

