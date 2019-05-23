Daniel K welcomes first child with wife

Entornointeligente.com / Nollywood actor Daniel K Daniel and his wife are proud parents as theyâve welcomed their first child together in Atlanta, Georgia.

Daniel took to Instagram to share the good news. He wrote:

The Greatest Birthday Gift Ever! 🙏🏾😇 The Gift of FATHERHOOD 😍 Iâm in Love, all-over again ❤️

Daniel K Daniel and his newborn

