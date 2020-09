Entornointeligente.com /

Actors from Yangzhou Song and Dance Theatre perform the dance drama “Zhu Ziqing” at the Shanghai International Dance Center in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 28, 2020. The dance drama “Zhu Ziqing” which is nominated for the 12th Lotus Awards, China’s top award for dancing art, was put on stage in Shanghai on Monday. Zhu Ziqing (1898-1948) was a famous professor in Chinese history. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

