Dance: Beauties of Red Boat

Entornointeligente.com /

Beauties of Red Boat is a dance clip from Guardians of Red Boat , a dance drama that highlights the pioneering work, striving spirit and dedication of the Communist Party of China.

The drama is presented through dance using images of the «red boat», «water» and «Jiaxing» in Zhejiang province. It takes the audience down the memory lane of the glorious «red» history, revisiting the «Red Boat» spirit – the courageous and pioneering spirit of the early leaders of the CPC.

Video provided by All-media Marketing Planning Center, Henan Radio and Television Station

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com