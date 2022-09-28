Damage Assessment Ongoing In Several Parishes Following Heavy Rains

Entornointeligente.com /

Damage assessments are ongoing in parishes severely affected by heavy rains associated with Hurricane Ian. National Works Agency teams were deployed this morning to reopen blocked roads. Clarendon and St. Catherine recorded the most damage to road infrastructure and property after the heavy showers triggered major flooding. May Pen Mayor Winston Maragh says the team from the Clarendon Municipal Corporation will be working with the NWA to clear blocked roads and drains. Speaking today on the Morning Agenda on Power 106, Mr. Maragh said a shelter was opened Monday to accommodate people displaced by flooding in May Pen due to drains overflowing their capacity. However, he said those people have since returned home. Mr. Maragh said there was also significant damage to farms, but an assessment by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), the NWA and the municipal corporation will determine the full extent of the damage by later today. St. Catherine Mayor of Spanish Town, Norman Scott, said a contributing factor to Monday’s major flooding in St. Catherine was inadequate drain cleaning in some areas. Mr. Scott said some drains had not cleaned ahead of the start of the hurricane season. He explained that the municipal corporation usually cleans drains in April and September, however, the cleaning for September had not been done because of a delay in the disbursement of funds to carry out the work. Kingston and St. Andrew The heavy showers caused flooding, landslides and fallen trees in Kingston and St. Andrew. Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, said a preliminary assessment of the affected areas started on Monday and will continue today in the Bull Bay area. He said the KSAMC should know the extent of the damage to roadways by the end of the week.

