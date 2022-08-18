Dalla Costa reaches U-14 finals, Dookie into semis

Entornointeligente.com /

Ju­nior ten­nis ace Kale Dal­la Cos­ta will con­test the cham­pi­onships match on Thursday of the Boys’ Un­der-14 Di­vi­sion of the In­ter­na­tion­al Ten­nis Fed­er­a­tion (ITF) and Cen­tral Amer­i­can and the Caribbean (COTECC) To­ba­go Car­ni­val Cup at the Na­tion­al Rac­quet Cen­tre (NRC) in Tacarigua.

This af­ter he de­feat­ed Cana­di­an Xza­vier Ha­stick in a semi­fi­nal 6-0, 6-2 on Wednes­day for the right to con­test the ti­tle match. The un­beat­en Dal­la Cos­ta was ex­pect­ed to face his coun­try­man Jordell Chap­man in the fi­nal but the lat­ter, de­spite his good form, was beat­en in the oth­er semi­fi­nal con­test by Bar­ba­di­an Aidan Clarke 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 in the in­door courts of the Or­ange Grove fa­cil­i­ty.

It means Dal­la Cos­ta will face Clarke in the fi­nal.

Mean­while, Jor­dane Dook­ie made her ex­pe­ri­ence of her re­cent in­ter­na­tion­al out­ings count for her by pro­gress­ing to the Girls Un­der-18 Sin­gles semi­fi­nals of the ITF World Ten­nis Tour J5 Tacarigua at the same venue in Tacarigua on Wednes­day.

Fol­low­ing her up­set of third-ranked Mex­i­can Fer­nan­da San­doval in the round of 16s on Tues­day, the tal­ent­ed T&T play­er re­turned to the court yes­ter­day to de­feat Alexan­dra Maly­she­va of the Unit­ed States 6-4 6-3 for the right to be among the fi­nal four play­ers in the sin­gles.

That semi­fi­nal will be played to­day at the out­door courts of the Tacarigua fa­cil­i­ty.

