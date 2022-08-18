Dalla Costa reaches U-14 finals, Dookie into semis

Junior tennis ace Kale Dalla Costa will contest the championships match on Thursday of the Boys’ Under-14 Division of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Central American and the Caribbean (COTECC) Tobago Carnival Cup at the National Racquet Centre (NRC) in Tacarigua.
This after he defeated Canadian Xzavier Hastick in a semifinal 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday for the right to contest the title match. The unbeaten Dalla Costa was expected to face his countryman Jordell Chapman in the final but the latter, despite his good form, was beaten in the other semifinal contest by Barbadian Aidan Clarke 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 in the indoor courts of the Orange Grove facility.
It means Dalla Costa will face Clarke in the final.
Meanwhile, Jordane Dookie made her experience of her recent international outings count for her by progressing to the Girls Under-18 Singles semifinals of the ITF World Tennis Tour J5 Tacarigua at the same venue in Tacarigua on Wednesday.
Following her upset of third-ranked Mexican Fernanda Sandoval in the round of 16s on Tuesday, the talented T&T player returned to the court yesterday to defeat Alexandra Malysheva of the United States 6-4 6-3 for the right to be among the final four players in the singles.
That semifinal will be played today at the outdoor courts of the Tacarigua facility.
