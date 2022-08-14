Dalla Costa continues winning form

Entornointeligente.com /

Fresh off his win at the Sagi­cor Ju­nior In­ter­na­tion­al Ten­nis Tour­na­ment at the St Lu­cia Na­tion­al Ten­nis Cen­tre in Beause­jour, Gros Islet, St Lu­cia on Fri­day, T&T’s Kale Dal­la Cos­ta con­tin­ued his win­ning form when the In­ter­na­tion­al Ten­nis Fed­er­a­tion (ITF) and Cen­tral Amer­i­can and Caribbean Ten­nis Con­fed­er­a­tion (COTECC) To­ba­go Car­ni­val Cup served on Sat­ur­day.

Com­pet­ing in the Boys Un­der-14 Di­vi­sion at the Na­tion­al Rac­quet Cen­tre, Or­ange Grove Road, in Tacarigua in Group One, top-ranked Dal­la Cos­ta de­feat­ed ninth-seed­ed St Lu­cian Mc Carvy Cyril 4-0, 4-0 and Mal­colm Prince 4-0, 4-0 while Cyril re­bound­ed to beat Leach 4-2, 4-0 and Prince al­so tast­ed vic­to­ry, via his 4-0, 4-0 tri­umph against Leach.

And in Group Two, sec­ond-ranked Xza­vier Ha­stick of Cana­da swept past Aaron Subero 4-0, 4-1 and Javed Dowlat 4-0, 4-0 while Subero over­came Jo­van Garib­ana 4-2, 4-0.

In Group Three, third-ranked Bar­ba­di­an Dim­itri Kir­ton went un­der to Yeshowah Camp­bell-Smith 0-4, 1-4 in his open­er but re­bound­ed to beat Dar­ius Ra­haman 4-1, 4-1 and Daniel Du­mas 4-1, 4-1.

Camp­bell-Smith was lat­er in win­ners row, 5-4(2), 4-1 over Ra­haman who al­so fell to Du­mas 0-4, 2-4.

In Group Four, Bar­ba­di­an Aidan Clarke won against Con­nor Car­ring­ton 4-0, 4-0 while Car­ring­ton top­pled Es­ta­va Den­ney of St Lu­cia 4-0, 4-1, and in Group Five, Jordell Chap­man beat Daniel Ra­ham 5-3, 4-3.

And in the Girls Un­der-14, Mex­i­co’s Han­na Estra­da, the top-ranked play­er de­feat­ed Bri­an­na Har­richa­ran 4-0, 4-0 while the lat­ter re­deemed her­self with a sim­i­lar 4-0, 4-0 thump­ing of Gabriel­la Prince in Group One.

Al­so in Group One, Nao­mi Mo­hammed de­feat­ed Charde Sylvester 4-1, 4-5(2), 4-1 but went un­der to Prince 3-5, 0-4.

And in Group Two, third-ranked Em-Myr­i­am Camp­bell-smith was beat­en by third-ranked Mex­i­can Fer­nan­da Marin 2-4, 0-4 while the lat­ter al­so swept past Lily Mo­hammed 4-0, 4-1.

Shiloh Walk­er whipped Ana­iah Bousquest 4-0, 4-1 who was al­so de­feat­ed by Mo­hammed 5-3, 5-3.

Se­bastien Byng, Ready ad­vance in To­ba­go Car­ni­val Cup>

Se­bastien Byng and Nicholas Ready were the lone T&T play­ers to ad­vance to the fi­nal round of qual­i­fiers to the Boys Un­der-18 main draw from to­day’s qual­i­fiers.

Se­bastien swept past Ja­maican Kahj Mark An­tho­ny Clarke 6-2, 6-0 and Ready came from be­hind to beat Bar­ba­di­an Xavier Pe­ter-Good­ing 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.

How­ev­er, the oth­er lo­cal play­ers in ac­tion to­day Lu­ca De­noon, Zach­ery Byng, Jay­lon Chap­man, and Alex Chin were all oust­ed.

USA’s Max­i­mo Ober­to Cal­leri won 6-0, 6-1 against De­noon; Great Britain’s Hec­tor Ed­mond Ful­lone bat­tled past Zach­ery Byng 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; Ja­maican Kyle Malachi Alexan­der Clarke de­feat­ed Chap­man 6-3, 6-3 and USA’s An­drew An­dea boot­ed Chin 6-4, 6-3 while in the oth­er match con­test­ed USA’s Niyanth Puliyala won 6-0, 4-1 re­tired against Bermu­dan An­to­nio Lares Warn­er.

To­day, T&T’s Deron Du­mas will face Puliyala for a spot in the main draw while Se­bastien Byng meets An­dea, Ready comes up against Cal­leri, and Ful­lone plays Clarke all from 10 am.

