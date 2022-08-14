Dalla Costa continues winning form

Fresh off his win at the Sagicor Junior International Tennis Tournament at the St Lucia National Tennis Centre in Beausejour, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Friday, T&T’s Kale Dalla Costa continued his winning form when the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Tobago Carnival Cup served on Saturday.
Competing in the Boys Under-14 Division at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Road, in Tacarigua in Group One, top-ranked Dalla Costa defeated ninth-seeded St Lucian Mc Carvy Cyril 4-0, 4-0 and Malcolm Prince 4-0, 4-0 while Cyril rebounded to beat Leach 4-2, 4-0 and Prince also tasted victory, via his 4-0, 4-0 triumph against Leach.
And in Group Two, second-ranked Xzavier Hastick of Canada swept past Aaron Subero 4-0, 4-1 and Javed Dowlat 4-0, 4-0 while Subero overcame Jovan Garibana 4-2, 4-0.
In Group Three, third-ranked Barbadian Dimitri Kirton went under to Yeshowah Campbell-Smith 0-4, 1-4 in his opener but rebounded to beat Darius Rahaman 4-1, 4-1 and Daniel Dumas 4-1, 4-1.
Campbell-Smith was later in winners row, 5-4(2), 4-1 over Rahaman who also fell to Dumas 0-4, 2-4.
In Group Four, Barbadian Aidan Clarke won against Connor Carrington 4-0, 4-0 while Carrington toppled Estava Denney of St Lucia 4-0, 4-1, and in Group Five, Jordell Chapman beat Daniel Raham 5-3, 4-3.
And in the Girls Under-14, Mexico’s Hanna Estrada, the top-ranked player defeated Brianna Harricharan 4-0, 4-0 while the latter redeemed herself with a similar 4-0, 4-0 thumping of Gabriella Prince in Group One.
Also in Group One, Naomi Mohammed defeated Charde Sylvester 4-1, 4-5(2), 4-1 but went under to Prince 3-5, 0-4.
And in Group Two, third-ranked Em-Myriam Campbell-smith was beaten by third-ranked Mexican Fernanda Marin 2-4, 0-4 while the latter also swept past Lily Mohammed 4-0, 4-1.
Shiloh Walker whipped Anaiah Bousquest 4-0, 4-1 who was also defeated by Mohammed 5-3, 5-3.
Sebastien Byng, Ready advance in Tobago Carnival Cup>
Sebastien Byng and Nicholas Ready were the lone T&T players to advance to the final round of qualifiers to the Boys Under-18 main draw from today’s qualifiers.
Sebastien swept past Jamaican Kahj Mark Anthony Clarke 6-2, 6-0 and Ready came from behind to beat Barbadian Xavier Peter-Gooding 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.
However, the other local players in action today Luca Denoon, Zachery Byng, Jaylon Chapman, and Alex Chin were all ousted.
USA’s Maximo Oberto Calleri won 6-0, 6-1 against Denoon; Great Britain’s Hector Edmond Fullone battled past Zachery Byng 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; Jamaican Kyle Malachi Alexander Clarke defeated Chapman 6-3, 6-3 and USA’s Andrew Andea booted Chin 6-4, 6-3 while in the other match contested USA’s Niyanth Puliyala won 6-0, 4-1 retired against Bermudan Antonio Lares Warner.
Today, T&T’s Deron Dumas will face Puliyala for a spot in the main draw while Sebastien Byng meets Andea, Ready comes up against Calleri, and Fullone plays Clarke all from 10 am.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian