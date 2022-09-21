Dalla Costa avoids wooden spoon in COTECC singles

T&T’s Kale Dalla Costa got his first win at the Central America and The Caribbean Tennis Confederation (COTECC) Masters Tournament in Tobasco, Mexico when he defeated his doubles partner Bahamian Jackson Mac Taggart in straight sets on Tuesday.
Playing his final Pool B round-r0bin match, Dalla Costa defeated Mac Taggart 6-3, 6-2 to avoid the wooden spoon in the four-player pool after losing his first two matches to end with a 1-2 record.
In his first two matches in Group B, Dalla Costa went under to second-ranked Mauricio Schtulmann 3-6, 3-6, and fellow Mexican, Guillermo Narcio 1-6, 1-6.
Jackson was beaten in his first two matches as well by Schtulmann, 2-6, 0-6, and Narcio, 2-6, 3-6.
In the Doubles, Dalla Costa and Mac Taggart fell to Guatemalan Ronaldo Cotom and Mexico’s Sebastian Garcia 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-10, and Mexican duo, Narcio and Schtulmann 3-6, 4-6 ahead of their final match against Dominican Republic’s Marcos Cordoba and Guatemala’s Gianluigi Martini, who have a 0-2 record as well.
Cordoba and Gianluigi were beaten by Cotom and Garcia 6-7(4), 6-3, (10-8), and Narcio, and Schtulmann, 3-6, 0-6.
