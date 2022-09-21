Dalla Costa avoids wooden spoon in COTECC singles

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s Kale Dal­la Cos­ta got his first win at the Cen­tral Amer­i­ca and The Caribbean Ten­nis Con­fed­er­a­tion (COTECC) Mas­ters Tour­na­ment in To­bas­co, Mex­i­co when he de­feat­ed his dou­bles part­ner Ba­hami­an Jack­son Mac Tag­gart in straight sets on Tuesday.

Play­ing his fi­nal Pool B round-r0bin match, Dal­la Cos­ta de­feat­ed Mac Tag­gart 6-3, 6-2 to avoid the wood­en spoon in the four-play­er pool af­ter los­ing his first two match­es to end with a 1-2 record.

In his first two match­es in Group B, Dal­la Cos­ta went un­der to sec­ond-ranked Mauri­cio Schtul­mann 3-6, 3-6, and fel­low Mex­i­can, Guiller­mo Nar­cio 1-6, 1-6.

Jack­son was beat­en in his first two match­es as well by Schtul­mann, 2-6, 0-6, and Nar­cio, 2-6, 3-6.

In the Dou­bles, Dal­la Cos­ta and Mac Tag­gart fell to Guatemalan Ronal­do Co­tom and Mex­i­co’s Se­bas­t­ian Gar­cia 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-10, and Mex­i­can duo, Nar­cio and Schtul­mann 3-6, 4-6 ahead of their fi­nal match against Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic’s Mar­cos Cor­do­ba and Guatemala’s Gi­an­lui­gi Mar­ti­ni, who have a 0-2 record as well.

Cor­do­ba and Gi­an­lui­gi were beat­en by Co­tom and Gar­cia 6-7(4), 6-3, (10-8), and Nar­cio, and Schtul­mann, 3-6, 0-6.

