DAIC announces Annual General Meeting with the Prime Minister as a Keynote Speaker

Roseau, July 25, 2022 – The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) has given notice that the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) Open and Closed Sessions will take place on the 25th of August at the Fort Young Hotel at 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM, respectively.

The Open Session will be hosted as the DAIC’s signature Chew On It Luncheon featuring the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, where he will speak to the theme, «Leveraging Opportunities for Dominicaâs Socio-Economic Prosperity: The International Airport and Other Advancement Initiatives».

This discussion is essential as the private sector and key stakeholders seek to maximize opportunities from and contribute to the success of the International Airport Development Project, the largest capital project in the history of Dominica as well as other advancement initiatives. This Luncheon will also provide an opportunity for all attendees to directly engage the Honourable Prime Minister in a question and answer segment subsequent to his presentation.

The cost of in-person attendance for the Open Session is $170 EC for Members and $215 EC for Non-members. The cost of virtual attendance is $100 EC for Members and $160 EC for Non-Members. In-person spaces are limited; hence, confirmation of payment is required to secure desired attendance.

The Closed Session for Members only will immediately succeed the Open Session. The agenda will include, but will not be limited to, the election of the Board of Directors to serve the 2022-2023 period, presentation of the 2021 Financial Statements, report of the President, and other business of the organization as required.

The DAIC looks forward to the participation and engagement of all members and stakeholders as it seeks to elevate the value of the Chamber to the membership and further the development of the Private Sector.

