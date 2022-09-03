Dad faces back-to-school crisis after goat thieves plunder herd

Entornointeligente.com /

This is the final of a four-part series featuring families who are yet to meet the back-to-school requirements for their children.

Dezroy Elson of Diamond, Rock River, in Clarendon has taken a hard hit as he was left with only three of the 18 goats he was counting on selling to fund the back-to-school preparation for his three children.

A very despondent Elson said thieves took 12 of his goats during the summer and, the following week, stray dogs killed five, leaving him with just three – not yet ready to be sold.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com