Cyclist killed in Sunday accident identified

SASCHA WIL­SON

The cy­clist killed along the San Fer­nan­do By-Pass on Sun­day night, has been iden­ti­fied as Bran­don Ram­dass.

Ram­dass, 26, a sales­man, of Tarou­ba Road, Mara­bel­la, was iden­ti­fied by his un­cle.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said around 10:30 pm, a 40-year-old mo­torist of Pan­co Lane, San Fer­nan­do, was pro­ceed­ing north along the By-Pass.

While over­tak­ing near the Old Dri­ve-in Cin­e­ma, he col­lid­ed with Ram­dass who was thrown off the bi­cy­cle he was rid­ing.

Ram­dass died at the scene.

The dri­ver was not in­jured.

Dr Bachan viewed the cy­clist’s body and or­dered its re­moval to the San Fer­nan­do mor­tu­ary.

Cpl Si­mon of the Mara­bel­la Po­lice Sta­tion is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

