Cyclist killed in Sunday accident identified

SASCHA WILSON
The cyclist killed along the San Fernando By-Pass on Sunday night, has been identified as Brandon Ramdass.
Ramdass, 26, a salesman, of Tarouba Road, Marabella, was identified by his uncle.
Investigators said around 10:30 pm, a 40-year-old motorist of Panco Lane, San Fernando, was proceeding north along the By-Pass.
While overtaking near the Old Drive-in Cinema, he collided with Ramdass who was thrown off the bicycle he was riding.
Ramdass died at the scene.
The driver was not injured.
Dr Bachan viewed the cyclist’s body and ordered its removal to the San Fernando mortuary.
Cpl Simon of the Marabella Police Station is investigating.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian