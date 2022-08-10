Cyclist killed in Sando accident identified: Relatives call for justice in death of LPG salesman

The family of Brandon Ramdass believes he was robbed after suffering fatal injuries in an accident along the San Fernando Bypass Road on Sunday night.
Ramdass, 26, also known as the «Gas Man,» of Tarouba Road, Marabella, died at the scene but was only identified the following day.
His relatives said yesterday he was returning home after buying KFC in Marabella when the accident occurred.
A police report said around 10.30 pm, a 40-year-old motorist of Panco Lane, San Fernando, was proceeding north along the Bypass when he overtook a vehicle near the old drive-in cinema in Marabella and crashed into the bicycle.
Ramdass was thrown off the bike on impact. He had no identification on him.
Ramdass’s relatives began searching and contacting his friends when he did not return home.
His boss also got worried when he did not show for work, particularly since he (Ramdass) worked on Sunday and had not yet submitted the $3,300 in sales. He was a salesman and driver with Sauce Gas Ltd. Ramdass’s aunt-in-law Reshma told Guardian Media that Ramdass’s boss went to the police station around midday on Monday to inquire whether he had been arrested. Instead, he was informed that Ramdass was killed in an accident.
However, Ramdass’s uncle Sonny said when he went to the San Fernando mortuary to identify his body, only $102 was found in his back pocket.
Hurt by this egregious act, Sonny said, «When somebody crash, out in pain and you going to dig into somebody pocket, that is not nice. Now I loss my nephew, his boss loss his whole sales gone, that is money to pay for gas.»
Claiming that the driver had to be driving «way beyond the speed limit,» Sonny said, «No 40-kilometre causing that, he had to be speeding. I am a driver too, he had to be going bat out of hell.»
Describing Ramdass as a law-abiding, quiet and nice person, they called for justice. They said he had borrowed the bicycle from a neighbour.
Expressing condolences to the family on their Facebook page, Gas Sauce Ltd stated, «Your sudden death has touched our lives and heart. The way you have inspired us has touched us even more. We were lucky to have you as an employee, colleague & friend. Replacing you is impossible. You were hardworking, trustworthy, dedicated & respectful and a great pillar in this business. You were one of the best LPG salesmen in this country. We will miss you, Brandon Ramdass.»
The driver was questioned and released pending further investigations.
Cpl Simon of the Marabella Police Station is investigating.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian