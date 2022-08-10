Cyclist killed in Sando accident identified: Relatives call for justice in death of LPG salesman

Entornointeligente.com /

The fam­i­ly of Bran­don Ram­dass be­lieves he was robbed af­ter suf­fer­ing fa­tal in­juries in an ac­ci­dent along the San Fer­nan­do By­pass Road on Sun­day night.

Ram­dass, 26, al­so known as the «Gas Man,» of Tarou­ba Road, Mara­bel­la, died at the scene but was on­ly iden­ti­fied the fol­low­ing day.

His rel­a­tives said yes­ter­day he was re­turn­ing home af­ter buy­ing KFC in Mara­bel­la when the ac­ci­dent oc­curred.

A po­lice re­port said around 10.30 pm, a 40-year-old mo­torist of Pan­co Lane, San Fer­nan­do, was pro­ceed­ing north along the By­pass when he over­took a ve­hi­cle near the old dri­ve-in cin­e­ma in Mara­bel­la and crashed in­to the bi­cy­cle.

Ram­dass was thrown off the bike on im­pact. He had no iden­ti­fi­ca­tion on him.

Ram­dass’s rel­a­tives be­gan search­ing and con­tact­ing his friends when he did not re­turn home.

His boss al­so got wor­ried when he did not show for work, par­tic­u­lar­ly since he (Ram­dass) worked on Sun­day and had not yet sub­mit­ted the $3,300 in sales. He was a sales­man and dri­ver with Sauce Gas Ltd. Ram­dass’s aunt-in-law Resh­ma told Guardian Me­dia that Ram­dass’s boss went to the po­lice sta­tion around mid­day on Mon­day to in­quire whether he had been ar­rest­ed. In­stead, he was in­formed that Ram­dass was killed in an ac­ci­dent.

How­ev­er, Ram­dass’s un­cle Son­ny said when he went to the San Fer­nan­do mor­tu­ary to iden­ti­fy his body, on­ly $102 was found in his back pock­et.

Hurt by this egre­gious act, Son­ny said, «When some­body crash, out in pain and you go­ing to dig in­to some­body pock­et, that is not nice. Now I loss my nephew, his boss loss his whole sales gone, that is mon­ey to pay for gas.»

Claim­ing that the dri­ver had to be dri­ving «way be­yond the speed lim­it,» Son­ny said, «No 40-kilo­me­tre caus­ing that, he had to be speed­ing. I am a dri­ver too, he had to be go­ing bat out of hell.»

De­scrib­ing Ram­dass as a law-abid­ing, qui­et and nice per­son, they called for jus­tice. They said he had bor­rowed the bi­cy­cle from a neigh­bour.

Ex­press­ing con­do­lences to the fam­i­ly on their Face­book page, Gas Sauce Ltd stat­ed, «Your sud­den death has touched our lives and heart. The way you have in­spired us has touched us even more. We were lucky to have you as an em­ploy­ee, col­league & friend. Re­plac­ing you is im­pos­si­ble. You were hard­work­ing, trust­wor­thy, ded­i­cat­ed & re­spect­ful and a great pil­lar in this busi­ness. You were one of the best LPG sales­men in this coun­try. We will miss you, Bran­don Ram­dass.»

The dri­ver was ques­tioned and re­leased pend­ing fur­ther in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

Cpl Si­mon of the Mara­bel­la Po­lice Sta­tion is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

