Cyclist killed in Marabella

Police are still trying to identify the peddle cyclist who was killed during a road accident at the San Fernando Bye Pass on Sunday night.
The man died on the spot and police are now asking the public to assist in identifying him.
Investigators said around 10:30 pm motorist Ravi Sookdeo, 40, of Panco Lane, San Fernando was proceeding north along the Bypass when upon reaching Old Drive Cinema, the accident occurred.
Police said while overtaking, he collided with the peddle cyclist who was thrown off his bike upon impact and died at the sc
Sookdeo escaped injuries.
Dr Bachan viewed the cyclist’s body and ordered it removed to the San Fernando mortuary.
Cpl Simon of the Marabella Police Station is continuing investigations.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian