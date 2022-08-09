Cyclist killed in Marabella

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are still try­ing to iden­ti­fy the ped­dle cy­clist who was killed dur­ing a road ac­ci­dent at the San Fer­nan­do Bye Pass on Sun­day night.

The man died on the spot and po­lice are now ask­ing the pub­lic to as­sist in iden­ti­fy­ing him.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors said around 10:30 pm mo­torist Ravi Sookdeo, 40, of Pan­co Lane, San Fer­nan­do was pro­ceed­ing north along the By­pass when up­on reach­ing Old Dri­ve Cin­e­ma, the ac­ci­dent oc­curred.

Po­lice said while over­tak­ing, he col­lid­ed with the ped­dle cy­clist who was thrown off his bike up­on im­pact and died at the sc

Sookdeo es­caped in­juries.

Dr Bachan viewed the cy­clist’s body and or­dered it re­moved to the San Fer­nan­do mor­tu­ary.

Cpl Si­mon of the Mara­bel­la Po­lice Sta­tion is con­tin­u­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

