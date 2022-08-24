Cycling duo prepares to deliver on expectations at Junior Worlds

Bombarded by the excitement and curiosity of fans in Israel that their countryman Nicholas Paul is the fastest man on wheels, the duo of Devante Laurence and Phoebe Sandy has been absorbing everything, until it’s their time to unleash at the UCI Track Cycling Junior World Championships, which starts Tuesday and runs until Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Both will begin action on Wednesday with Sandy in the flying 200 metres which will be the first event on the day from 4 am (T&T time), where, if she qualifies, she will move on to the match sprints, on Thursday. And on Friday, Sandy will contest the keirin.
Laurence, who has been eager to showcase what he has against international competition, will begin his campaign with the keirin on Wednesday and then the flying 200m on Thursday. Like Sandy, he will be hoping to progress to the match sprints.
At the qualifiers earlier this year, Sandy was the only rider to have made the qualifying time, releasing a time of 12.1 which is well ahead of the qualifying standard of 12.3.
Yesterday the duo got a feel of the environment in Israel and they rode well, national coach Gregory Dandrade said.
«I think we will do top ten. I am looking at a top ten because Junior Worlds is a very high level of competition, so I think with a top ten, I will be satisfied. I am also confident that we will do personal best times,» Dandrade said.
Quizzed on how much of an inspiration the T&T senior cycling team’s performances, inclusive of Paul’s medal-performances at the recent Commonwealth Games and the Elite Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, be for his riders, Dandrade said: «It is an inspiration because Paul performed at a very high level so now everybody’s looking at us and asking ‘you all from T&T etc?’, so I think they’re motivated by that.
«Everybody’s saying ‘hey, you’ve got the fastest guy in T&T, so what about the girl (Sandy), is she good?’….and I have to say yes, so everybody wants to see what we have to deliver on Wednesday,» Dandrade said.
Sandy told Guardian Media Sports last week that she has done her research on some of the riders she will be coming up against and believes she can achieve podium finishes.
