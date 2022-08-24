Cycling duo prepares to deliver on expectations at Junior Worlds

Entornointeligente.com /

Bom­bard­ed by the ex­cite­ment and cu­rios­i­ty of fans in Is­rael that their coun­try­man Nicholas Paul is the fastest man on wheels, the duo of De­vante Lau­rence and Phoebe Sandy has been ab­sorb­ing every­thing, un­til it’s their time to un­leash at the UCI Track Cy­cling Ju­nior World Cham­pi­onships, which starts Tues­day and runs un­til Sat­ur­day in Tel Aviv, Is­rael.

Both will be­gin ac­tion on Wednes­day with Sandy in the fly­ing 200 me­tres which will be the first event on the day from 4 am (T&T time), where, if she qual­i­fies, she will move on to the match sprints, on Thurs­day. And on Fri­day, Sandy will con­test the keirin.

Lau­rence, who has been ea­ger to show­case what he has against in­ter­na­tion­al com­pe­ti­tion, will be­gin his cam­paign with the keirin on Wednes­day and then the fly­ing 200m on Thurs­day. Like Sandy, he will be hop­ing to progress to the match sprints.

At the qual­i­fiers ear­li­er this year, Sandy was the on­ly rid­er to have made the qual­i­fy­ing time, re­leas­ing a time of 12.1 which is well ahead of the qual­i­fy­ing stan­dard of 12.3.

Yes­ter­day the duo got a feel of the en­vi­ron­ment in Is­rael and they rode well, na­tion­al coach Gre­go­ry Dan­drade said.

«I think we will do top ten. I am look­ing at a top ten be­cause Ju­nior Worlds is a very high lev­el of com­pe­ti­tion, so I think with a top ten, I will be sat­is­fied. I am al­so con­fi­dent that we will do per­son­al best times,» Dan­drade said.

Quizzed on how much of an in­spi­ra­tion the T&T se­nior cy­cling team’s per­for­mances, in­clu­sive of Paul’s medal-per­for­mances at the re­cent Com­mon­wealth Games and the Elite Pan Amer­i­can Games in Li­ma, Pe­ru, be for his rid­ers, Dan­drade said: «It is an in­spi­ra­tion be­cause Paul per­formed at a very high lev­el so now every­body’s look­ing at us and ask­ing ‘you all from T&T etc?’, so I think they’re mo­ti­vat­ed by that.

«Every­body’s say­ing ‘hey, you’ve got the fastest guy in T&T, so what about the girl (Sandy), is she good?’….and I have to say yes, so every­body wants to see what we have to de­liv­er on Wednes­day,» Dan­drade said.

Sandy told Guardian Me­dia Sports last week that she has done her re­search on some of the rid­ers she will be com­ing up against and be­lieves she can achieve podi­um fin­ish­es.

