Cycling body invites Ministers to road safety ride after photographer’s death

Members of the cycling fraternity are holding a Wellness Challenge and Road Safety ride tomorrow, to reinforce calls for stiffer penalties for road users who cause the deaths of others — and they’re inviting the Minister of Works and Transport and Minister of Sports to participate.
T&T Cycling Federation (TTCF) president Rowena Williams confirmed this on Thursday.
The event, open to all, begins at 7 am and goes from West Mall to Trincity Mall, before taking participants to an ending at the Barakah Grounds on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway in Chaguanas.
«The ride is in recognition of the situations where people’s lives are at risk by some road users and the need for much tighter penalties. We’d particularly like Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe to attend and participate. And anyone else who wants a better system to protect citizens’ lives,» Williams said.
The TTCF’s event follows the death of veteran photographer Anthony Harris last Sunday, after he was struck from behind by a motorist early Saturday morning.
Harris, 60, was cycling around the Queen’s Park Savannah near President’s House with a group when he was struck by a Nissan B-13 vehicle. He was thrown into the air and fell back to the ground. He was pictured sitting up with a wound to the head but later lost consciousness and never regained it.
Harris was rushed to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital nearby and into surgery. However, he died around 11 am last Sunday following injuries to his brain which had caused bleeding.
His daughter Charisse had appealed at length for the driver of the vehicle to give themselves up so the family could get closure.
A male suspect from a state agency was detained on Wednesday but subsequently released pending further investigations. A vehicle registered in his name remains impounded for testing.
On Wednesday evening, Harris’ family and friends – including Hayden Straker, who was the person riding alongside Harris when he was struck — did a five-lap ride around the Savannah in Harris’ honour. Also present witnessing the event were his daughters Charisse and Janika.
Among the riders was his partner of 15 years Mariella Pierre-Peschier. On Thursday, she expressed thanks to the many who assisted following Harris’ death: from the TTPS to Port-of-Spain General Hospital Casualty Department, ICU staff, consultant Dr Knights and his team and morgue supervisors.
An autopsy was due to be performed yesterday.
Pierre-Peschier said the funeral is tentatively set for 9.30 am next Thursday at St Finbar’s RC Church.
TTCF’s Williams added, «We need tighter law against errant road users, not only when cyclists are injured or killed but when anyone else is affected.
«The penalties in place should have longer jail time or be made tighter in some way and the justice system needs to be revised to deal with the matters currently in their jurisdiction quicker than is occurring.»
Williams said the TTCF is still awaiting the outcome of cases against people alleged to have caused the deaths of some cyclists over the years.
«The cases come up but there’s delay after delay. Our Wellness Challenge and Road Safety ride on Sunday is being done in recognition of all of these situations — we have to confront them.»
