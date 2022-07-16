Cycling body invites Ministers to road safety ride after photographer’s death

Entornointeligente.com /

Mem­bers of the cy­cling fra­ter­ni­ty are hold­ing a Well­ness Chal­lenge and Road Safe­ty ride to­mor­row, to re­in­force calls for stiffer penal­ties for road users who cause the deaths of oth­ers — and they’re invit­ing the Min­is­ter of Works and Trans­port and Min­is­ter of Sports to par­tic­i­pate.

T&T Cy­cling Fed­er­a­tion (TTCF) pres­i­dent Rowe­na Williams con­firmed this on Thurs­day.

The event, open to all, be­gins at 7 am and goes from West Mall to Trinci­ty Mall, be­fore tak­ing par­tic­i­pants to an end­ing at the Barakah Grounds on the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way in Ch­agua­nas.

«The ride is in recog­ni­tion of the sit­u­a­tions where peo­ple’s lives are at risk by some road users and the need for much tighter penal­ties. We’d par­tic­u­lar­ly like Works and Trans­port Min­is­ter Ro­han Sinanan and Sports Min­is­ter Sham­fa Cud­joe to at­tend and par­tic­i­pate. And any­one else who wants a bet­ter sys­tem to pro­tect cit­i­zens’ lives,» Williams said.

The TTCF’s event fol­lows the death of vet­er­an pho­tog­ra­ph­er An­tho­ny Har­ris last Sun­day, af­ter he was struck from be­hind by a mo­torist ear­ly Sat­ur­day morn­ing.

Har­ris, 60, was cy­cling around the Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah near Pres­i­dent’s House with a group when he was struck by a Nis­san B-13 ve­hi­cle. He was thrown in­to the air and fell back to the ground. He was pic­tured sit­ting up with a wound to the head but lat­er lost con­scious­ness and nev­er re­gained it.

Har­ris was rushed to the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal near­by and in­to surgery. How­ev­er, he died around 11 am last Sun­day fol­low­ing in­juries to his brain which had caused bleed­ing.

His daugh­ter Charisse had ap­pealed at length for the dri­ver of the ve­hi­cle to give them­selves up so the fam­i­ly could get clo­sure.

A male sus­pect from a state agency was de­tained on Wednes­day but sub­se­quent­ly re­leased pend­ing fur­ther in­ves­ti­ga­tions. A ve­hi­cle reg­is­tered in his name re­mains im­pound­ed for test­ing.

On Wednes­day evening, Har­ris’ fam­i­ly and friends – in­clud­ing Hay­den Strak­er, who was the per­son rid­ing along­side Har­ris when he was struck — did a five-lap ride around the Sa­van­nah in Har­ris’ ho­n­our. Al­so present wit­ness­ing the event were his daugh­ters Charisse and Jani­ka.

Among the rid­ers was his part­ner of 15 years Mariel­la Pierre-Peschi­er. On Thurs­day, she ex­pressed thanks to the many who as­sist­ed fol­low­ing Har­ris’ death: from the TTPS to Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal Ca­su­al­ty De­part­ment, ICU staff, con­sul­tant Dr Knights and his team and morgue su­per­vi­sors.

An au­top­sy was due to be per­formed yes­ter­day.

Pierre-Peschi­er said the fu­ner­al is ten­ta­tive­ly set for 9.30 am next Thurs­day at St Fin­bar’s RC Church.

TTCF’s Williams added, «We need tighter law against er­rant road users, not on­ly when cy­clists are in­jured or killed but when any­one else is af­fect­ed.

«The penal­ties in place should have longer jail time or be made tighter in some way and the jus­tice sys­tem needs to be re­vised to deal with the mat­ters cur­rent­ly in their ju­ris­dic­tion quick­er than is oc­cur­ring.»

Williams said the TTCF is still await­ing the out­come of cas­es against peo­ple al­leged to have caused the deaths of some cy­clists over the years.

«The cas­es come up but there’s de­lay af­ter de­lay. Our Well­ness Chal­lenge and Road Safe­ty ride on Sun­day is be­ing done in recog­ni­tion of all of these sit­u­a­tions — we have to con­front them.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

