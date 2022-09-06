CXC to evaluate nature of 2023 exams in a few weeks

The COVID-19 pandemic saw three consecutive cycles of Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) assessments deviate from their norm. However, the council will be evaluating the nature of 2023’s tests over the next few weeks.
Responding to a question during the launch of 2022’s results yesterday, CXC Director of Operations Dr Nicole Manning said the task is being undertaken this month.
«We did say it last year, that this 2022 would have been the last time that we’re expecting this reduction given the fact that we are seeing us going back to some level of normalcy and school opening. So, our team will do the review and we will see if there’s anything different,» Manning said during a Zoom conference from barabdos.
«That will be communicated in this September period, like we will also start the consultation and communicate within September also.»
Some of the changes to the traditional exam were a reduction in Secondary Based Assessments (SBA) requirements by as much as 50 per cent in some instances, a release of topics for Paper 2, a deferral of some or all examinations to either January or June 2023, an extension in the submission of SBAs by six weeks and candidates could defer up to the day before the exam.
Despite the relaxed criteria for SBAs, Dr Manning noted that over 30,000 students across the region did not submit any—4,838 candidates for CAPE and 25,967 for CSEC.
While these were an improvement over last year’s figures, she noted the volume of those who did not submit the assessments was still concerning for educators.
She noted that while this year saw the least number of students registering for CAPE over the last four years, it experienced a reduction in the number of students missing the exams.
«That is a very good signal for us because it tells us that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and some level of returning to normalcy,» she said.
For CSEC, she said there was also a reduction in students registering for the exam but unlike CAPE, there was also a decrease in the number of students attending the exams.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian