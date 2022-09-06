CXC: Fewer Students Pass CSEC Math, English Exams

Entornointeligente.com /

Fewer students received passing grades in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Mathematics and English Language exams, when compared with 2021. This is based on data released Monday by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) on the performance of students in the May/June 2022 exams. Mathematics declined by five per cent, while English A declined by three per cent. CXC Director of Operations Dr. Nicole Manning, who presented the results in a ceremony hosted in St. Lucia, noted that there was stability in the percentage of students getting a grade one, at 19 per cent. However, there was a reduction in students who received grades two and three, as a well as a reduction in overall performance in the subject – with 71 per cent passing compared to 74 per cent in 2021. For Mathematics, she said there was a decline in the percentage of students who got grades one and two but stability in the percentage of students with grade three. There was also a reduction in overall performance, which moved to 37 per cent from 41 per cent in 2021. English B had a 72 per cent pass rate, up from 63 per cent in 2021. Biology also saw an increase to 78 per cent, up from 74 per cent in 2021. However, only 59 per cent of students passed Chemistry, down from 63 per cent in 2021. There were fewer passes in Physics as well, with 64 per cent passing this year compared to 67 per cent in 2021. Principles of Business had the highest pass rate of 80 per cent, a marginal increase of one per cent more than the 79 per cent in 2021. CAPE In the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), there were high pass rates in the core subjects of Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies. CXC said 94 per cent of students who sat Caribbean Studies earned passes from grades one to five, and 92 per cent of students received a passing grade for Communication Studies. Students who sat the regional exams can now view their grades online at the CXC website www.cxc.org/student-results.

