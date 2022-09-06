CXC concerned about students leaving schools without certification

Entornointeligente.com /

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, CMC – The Barbados-based Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) today expressed its concern at «the great number of students» leaving the education system without certification and is moving towards developing a programme to deal with the situation.

«We will continue at the Caribbean Examination Council to ensure that a nation that ought to be developed must be fostered through education and training and we are currently working to ensure that we continue to provide opportunities for students to self-actualise and become their best self,» CXC Registrar, Dr Wayne Wesley, said at the ceremony for the official release of May/June 2022 CXC Regional Examinations.

«We are concerned that there are a great number of students leaving the education system without certification. Consequently we have designed our citizenship and technical education certificate (CTEC) which is currently being piloted in Montserrat, some other countries like Jamaica and Guyana,» he said.

He said CTEC is geared towards inculcating strong moral character and life technical skills that will equip graduates with the skills necessary to perform in society.

«We are preparing students for the 21st century to take advantage of the economic opportunities that will come and in so doing experience a better quality of life. Your dreams, your aspirations is what we are facilitating,» he added.

