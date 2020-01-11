CVSS calls for closer collaboration between government, civil society

Entornointeligente.com /

The Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS) is calling on the Government to fully engage with civil society and the voluntary sector who work to support the development of their communities.

This according to Saffrey Brown, chair of the CVSS, who said the Government of Jamaica should work more closely with civil society as an equal partner in development, given that social-intervention programmes were mostly carried out by these bodies.

“There is much rhetoric swirling around about social-intervention programmes being ineffective when evidence shows otherwise,” she said.

The CVSS chair was referring to recent comments made by the Government that social intervention programmes were ineffective and failed to arrest the crime rate. The Government has announced that it would be implementing a one-year strategic social-intervention pilot project in 21 communities, aimed at reducing crime and violence, particularly those perpetrated by youth.

But Brown argued that these proposed programmes should be in collaboration with existing civil society organisations who are already delivering key interventions that are working.

“The Government is setting up too many of its own programmes, instead of strengthening civil society. This is a call to engage more actively with civil society and the voluntary sector as we enter the new decade,” she posited.

The CVSS chair observed that the Government, private sector and civil society should be working closely together to effect positive change in the new decade in order to achieve ‘Vision 2030’, which is a strategic road map to guide the country to achieve its goals of sustainable development and prosperity.

“I am urging the Government to collaborate more closely with civil society as we seek to achieve ‘Vision 2030’. This can be achieved through the sharing of resources, accountability and a common vision,” she said.

Brown added that the civil society sector could also be supported in the areas of monitoring and evaluation and policy work, areas that the CVSS will be focusing on during the year.

“We must encourage, not discourage, the work of civil society and volunteers,” she added.

The CVSS is thelongest serving and largest voluntary sector umbrella for non-governmental organisations (NG) in Jamaica. Founded in 1940, its mission is to build the capacity of members and the wider community and create sustainable alliances, facilitating mutual support and joint action; and to represent the concerns of the social sector, including disadvantaged and vulnerable groups, at national and international levels.

