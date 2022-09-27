Cuthbert-Flynn pleads for water, roads for her constituents

Entornointeligente.com /

Member of parliament (MP) for St Andrew West Rural, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, has asserted that as Jamaica strives for prosperity, rural development must be an integral part of the process.

«To allow for West Rural St Andrew to prosper, focus must be placed on water, roads, security and access to proper infrastructure,» she said in her presentation in the State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The second-term MP said it was no secret that her constituency suffers from «major water woes» which includes frequent lock offs for days, and even months.

Cuthbert-Flynn said she has made access to water a priority, since being elected in 2016, with the recent upgrading of a pump house which will assist with water supply in the Cavaliers area.

The MP added that tanks will be purchased for Cavaliers district and Mount Airy in the Brandon Hill Division, which will serve the residents and those in the surrounding areas of Mount Prospect, New Garden, Mount James and Mountain Spring.

