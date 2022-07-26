Cut salaries of senior management instead of hiking fees, Fitz Jackson tells banks

Entornointeligente.com /

St Catherine Southern Member of Parliament Fitz Jackson is challenging financial institutions to cut the salaries of senior management to meet operational expenses instead of hiking and implementing new fees.

Jackson, who has been in a years-long battle with banks about the practice he has repeatedly called unethical, made the charge at a press conference this morning at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston.

It follows his filing of a lawsuit a week ago in the Supreme Court, challenging the legality of cheque-cashing fees imposed by Scotiabank on its customers.

The move forms part of a wider fight for greater oversight of banks, considered largely unregulated in some areas.

Several banks have argued that the fees cover security and other operational expenses.

