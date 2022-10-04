Customs recover pharmaceuticals worth $5 million, 2 detained

Officers of the Customs and Excise Division says they have recovered pharmaceuticals that were removed without proper documentation from the Port-of-Spain area.
According to a press release from the Division, acting on a tip-off, officials launched an investigation and the items were recovered on the same day. The pharmaceuticals have a street value of approximately TT$5 million dollars.
During the recovery exercise, two persons were detained and are assisting with the investigations.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian