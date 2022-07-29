Currency changes over the years

Entornointeligente.com /

Like all nations, Jamaica has seen its fair share of changes and successes in its 60 years as an independent country.

One of the most intriguing changes is that of the currency. If one should take a sample of the notes or coins used over the course of the six decades, it would give an insightful and historical picture of the island.

Despite the changing of the guard, the lowering of the Union Jack and the raising of Jamaica’s national flag in 1962, the nation opted to keep the British currency as legal tender.

Seven years after Independence, Jamaica changed course, moving to a decimal system currency, finally removing the British currency from legal monetary tender.

On September 8, 1969, under the decimal system, Jamaica started using dollars and cents. Coins were issued in denominations of one, five, 10, 20 and 25 cents. Notes were issued in denominations of 50 cents, one, two and 10 dollars.

