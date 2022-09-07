Curfew In Olympic Gardens And Waterhouse

Entornointeligente.com /

A curfew has been imposed in sections of Olympic Gardens in St Andrew which remain on edge following several shootings in the community in recent days. The curfew which began Tuesday evening will continue until 8:00 p.m., Thursday. The boundaries of the curfew are north along McKinley Crescent from Olympic Way to Seaward Drive, east along Seaward Drive from McKinley Crescent and Lendene Drive to Bay Farm Road, south along Bay Farm Road from Seaward Drive to Olympic Way and west along Olympic Way from Bay Farm Road to McKinley Crescent and Lendene Drive. Waterhouse A similar curfew has been imposed in parts of Waterhouse, which, like Olympic Gardens, is under the jurisdiction of the St. Andrew South police division. It was imposed Tuesday evening, hours after three men were shot, with two of them dying. As in the case of Olympic Gardens, the Waterhouse curfew will expire eight o’clock Thursday evening. Deputy Superintendent Coleridge Minto, head of operations for St. Andrew South, told Radio Jamaica News that the three individuals were at a shop shortly after 4 o’clock when they were attacked by men travelling on a motorcycle. He has linked the incident to a gang dispute.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com