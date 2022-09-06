Curfew imposed in St Andrew South

Entornointeligente.com /

A curfew has been imposed in Whitfield Town in the St. Andrew South Division. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. today and will continue until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

NORTH: Along Berwick Road, from Waltham Park Road to Maxfield Avenue.

EAST: Along Maxfield Avenue, from Berwick Road to Alexander Road.

SOUTH: Along Alexander Road, from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

