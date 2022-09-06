Curfew imposed in St Andrew South

A curfew has been imposed in Whitfield Town in the St. Andrew South Division. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. today and will continue until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7.
The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:
NORTH: Along Berwick Road, from Waltham Park Road to Maxfield Avenue.
EAST: Along Maxfield Avenue, from Berwick Road to Alexander Road.
SOUTH: Along Alexander Road, from Maxfield Avenue to Waltham Park Road.
Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner